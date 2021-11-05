REPORT: The Browns Will Release Odell Beckham Jr. Friday

The Cleveland Browns will reportedly cut ties with Odell Beckham Jr. at some point Friday.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Browns are expected to send OBJ packing Friday, and the two sides are negotiating “a revised contract that reduces the team’s obligation to pay Beckham, if he’s not claimed on waivers and becomes eligible for the balance of his salary termination pay.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The two sides need to make sure the revised salary isn’t low enough that someone claims him on waivers, according to the same report.

With the obvious caveat that plans can change, the Browns currently plan to release Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday. The move hinges on an agreement to reduce the money the Browns would owe him if he’s not claimed on waivers. https://t.co/1qrFkRvPrl — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 5, 2021

This seemed like the only logical conclusion to this situation between OBJ and the Browns. He clearly doesn’t want to be in Cleveland and the Browns don’t want him around anymore.

He’s been told to stay home since earlier in the week, and as soon as that happened, it was obvious that his time with the team was over.

Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially not on the team right now and that the WR has been told to stay at home. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) November 3, 2021

The question now is where he’ll go after he gets cut loose. Will he go back to the Giants or will he look to sign with a contender like the Rams?

Could you imagine if the Rams, Cardinals or Buccaneers added OBJ? It would set the league on fire in the best way possible.

When OBJ is healthy and rolling, he’s a hell of a receiver. Now, one team in the NFL will soon add him. I can’t wait to see who it is.