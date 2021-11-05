Editorial

REPORT: The Browns Will Release Odell Beckham Jr. Friday

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The Cleveland Browns will reportedly cut ties with Odell Beckham Jr. at some point Friday.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Browns are expected to send OBJ packing Friday, and the two sides are negotiating “a revised contract that reduces the team’s obligation to pay Beckham, if he’s not claimed on waivers and becomes eligible for the balance of his salary termination pay.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The two sides need to make sure the revised salary isn’t low enough that someone claims him on waivers, according to the same report.

This seemed like the only logical conclusion to this situation between OBJ and the Browns. He clearly doesn’t want to be in Cleveland and the Browns don’t want him around anymore.

He’s been told to stay home since earlier in the week, and as soon as that happened, it was obvious that his time with the team was over.

The question now is where he’ll go after he gets cut loose. Will he go back to the Giants or will he look to sign with a contender like the Rams?

Could you imagine if the Rams, Cardinals or Buccaneers added OBJ? It would set the league on fire in the best way possible.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj)

When OBJ is healthy and rolling, he’s a hell of a receiver. Now, one team in the NFL will soon add him. I can’t wait to see who it is.