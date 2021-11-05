REPORT: Will Muschamp Has Received The Most Buyout Money In NCAA History

Will Muschamp has reportedly been paid the most buyout money in NCAA history.

ESPN published an incredible look at how much money coaches have been paid over the years to not do their jobs, and the numbers are simply staggering.

NEW PROJECT: ESPN investigated the boom of dead money in college sports. FBS schools paid football and mens/womens hoops coaches a lot not to coach … over HALF A BILLION DOLLARS since 2009! Tap on each school to get more detailed info. https://t.co/U3azrhM8SD pic.twitter.com/vDozeGPEAz — Luke Knox (@lukeknox) November 5, 2021

The highest paid man in NCAA buyout history? Former South Carolina and Florida coach Will Muschamp has been paid $19.2 million in buyout cash!

The next highest is Charlie Strong at $11.8 million after being fired by Texas and USF. So, Muschamp is in first place by a substantial margin.

This is why I’m raising my sons to be fired CFB coaches. ESPN analysis showed colleges spent $533.6 million (!) in dead money to coaches from 2010 to early 2021. Why Auburn is the biggest violator, Will Muschamp is the dead money king and much more. https://t.co/8UL1MUnYx5 — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 5, 2021

I don’t care who you are, you simply have to sit back and laugh at these numbers. Will Muschamp has won double digit games once in his career, and he’s still rich as all hell.

If there’s one sport where you can fail miserably and still earn money to set your family up for life, it’s college football.

Muschamp is five games above .500 for his career, and he’s paid paid/is still owed more money than what most people will make in two lifetimes.

Again, you just have to sit back and laugh at how damn awesome college football can be at times.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp has purged his Twitter bio of any references to the Gamecocks as rumors swirl that he might be fired at any moment. Stay tuned, folks. Things are about to get crazy in the SEC. pic.twitter.com/z5IshOxPEP — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 15, 2020

Props to Muschamp for making a fortune, despite being average at best at his job.