REPORT: Will Muschamp Has Received The Most Buyout Money In NCAA History

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 02: Head coach Will Muschamp of the Florida Gators yells to a referee during the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Louisville Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 2, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Will Muschamp has reportedly been paid the most buyout money in NCAA history.

ESPN published an incredible look at how much money coaches have been paid over the years to not do their jobs, and the numbers are simply staggering. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The highest paid man in NCAA buyout history? Former South Carolina and Florida coach Will Muschamp has been paid $19.2 million in buyout cash!

The next highest is Charlie Strong at $11.8 million after being fired by Texas and USF. So, Muschamp is in first place by a substantial margin.

I don’t care who you are, you simply have to sit back and laugh at these numbers. Will Muschamp has won double digit games once in his career, and he’s still rich as all hell.

If there’s one sport where you can fail miserably and still earn money to set your family up for life, it’s college football.

Muschamp is five games above .500 for his career, and he’s paid paid/is still owed more money than what most people will make in two lifetimes.

Again, you just have to sit back and laugh at how damn awesome college football can be at times.

Props to Muschamp for making a fortune, despite being average at best at his job.