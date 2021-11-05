Skip Bayless Torches Scottie Pippen, Calls Him ‘One Of The More Overrated Players In NBA History’

Skip Bayless took a flamethrower to Scottie Pippen with some recent comments.

Pippen has been in the news a bunch lately because he took some shots at Michael Jordan in his new book “Unguarded.” Well, Bayless wasn’t impressed and thinks people need to get their history straight. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Scottie Pippen says he was never close with Michael Jordan and rips him for being selfish “You want to know what selfish is? Selfish is retiring right before the start of training camp when it is too late for the organization to sign free agents” (Via Unguarded | h/t NY Times) pic.twitter.com/1di2vGfAtL — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 3, 2021

During the Thursday episode of his FS1 show, he called Pippen “one of the more overrated players in NBA history.”

The famous sports pundit also called the six-time NBA champion “mostly a product of Michael Jordan.” You can watch his full comments below.

“Scottie Pippen is one of the more overrated players in NBA history.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/bLwZn7kMNS — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 4, 2021

I don’t care whether you love Bayless or you hate him. It’s hard to argue with anything he said. He wasn’t shooting from the hip.

He was laying out a very logical argument backed up with evidence and facts. History seems to have people thinking Pippen was nearly the GOAT himself.

That’s simply not true.

Michael Jordan was the face of the Bulls, the best player on the squad and he carried the franchise to six rings.

Now, Pippen and others helped Jordan win those rings, but let’s not allow revisionist history to change the perception of what happened.

Scottie was viewed within the Bulls organization as not the mentally toughest guy and definitely not a leader. He was mostly a product of Michael Jordan. There’s no way Pippen is Top 50 if he were the alpha on another team. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/XTYSAVHFk9 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 4, 2021

Stuff like this is why Pippen’s new book is only going to cause him problems. Nobody is looking down on Jordan because of this. Pippen is just ruining his own reputation and Bayless taking a torch to him is proof of that. It’s that simple.