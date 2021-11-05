Spencer Rattler’s Personal Coach Says The QB Is Leaving Oklahoma

It sounds like there’s zero chance Spencer Rattler is with Oklahoma in 2022.

Rattler was benched for Caleb Williams during a win over Texas, and the former Sooners star isn’t getting his job back as long as the true freshman QB stays healthy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What does that mean for his future? It sounds like you can count on him leaving.

Spencer rattler face after the Caleb Williams td lmaooo pic.twitter.com/Sm4ExT5Lyy — jw (@iam_johnw2) October 9, 2021

“Yeah, you know Spencer’s doing everything he’s supposed to do in Oklahoma. Just wait the season out, and, if his number is called, he’ll be ready. But I mean, of course he’s not going to be there after this year. I mean that’s a no-brainer. Whether or not we declare for the draft or find another school remains to be seen,” Rattler’s personal coach Mike Giovando told AZCentral.com about what’s in the future for the young passer.

“But I mean, of course he’s not going to be there after this year. I mean that’s a no-brainer. Whether or not we declare for the draft or find another school remains to be seen.”https://t.co/NFMmg6Y1sC via @azcentral — Richard Obert (@azc_obert) November 3, 2021

It’s honestly stunning to me that his personal coach even floated the idea of leaving for the NFL. What the hell is he talking about?

What NFL team is going to burn a high pick on Rattler when he couldn’t even hold onto his starting job in the Big 12.

Just wait for it when they announce Caleb Williams as the starter… MY GOODNESS! #Sooners pic.twitter.com/gNBbGNmVqs — Brandon Drumm (@BrandonDrumm247) October 16, 2021

Generally speaking, getting benched at the college level isn’t a great look if you’re hoping for an NFL career. Believe it or not, it’s a lot harder in the pros!

Now, if Rattler hits the transfer portal, he will have a lot of options on the table. He’ll have plenty of suitors, which is why he should focus on that.

Trying to go pro after getting benched for a freshman is likely not going to end the way he thinks.