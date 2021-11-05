Stephen A. Smith Calls Aaron Rodgers ‘A Liar’ Over His Vaccination Status

Stephen A. Smith had some harsh comments for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers has tested positive for coronavirus, and he’ll miss the game this Sunday against the Chiefs. After testing positive, it was revealed that Rodgers is also unvaccinated. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated, per me and @MikeGarafolo. That’s why he’s out for Sunday vs. the #Chiefs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

A couple months ago, Rodgers said he was “immunized” and heavily-implied he was vaccinated. Well, Stephen A. didn’t hold back when discussing the issue.

This summer, @ByRyanWood asked #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers if he was vaccinated and his stance on it. Rodgers: “Yeah, I’ve been immunized” Here’s #12’s full response: pic.twitter.com/kKmXoZC8ca — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) November 3, 2021

“Aaron Rodgers is a liar, period. He lied through his teeth with a smirk on his face in regard to a matter that is very very serious,” Smith said during the Thursday episode of “First Take.”

He called Rodgers “immunized” remark to reporters a “bald-faced lie.” You can listen to his full comments below.

I understand the outrage to a degree about what Rodgers did because it certainly comes off like he intentionally meant to mislead people into believing he was vaccinated.

To me, that seems rather obvious, and I think it’d be rather hard for anyone to disagree that wasn’t the star quarterback’s intention.

Unvaccinated Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Wanted ‘Alternate Treatment’ To Count As Being Vaccinated https://t.co/opgZXQhiQR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 3, 2021

However, it’s also not really anyone’s business whether or not Rodgers is vaccinated. We’ve normalized in this country athletes being pressed on their medical decisions.

Why have we done this? I’m not sure, but we’ve seen it in all sports. No offense to all the fans and reporters out there, but you don’t really have a right to question players about their medical choices just because they’re standing at the podium in front of you.

The media is flipping out because Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated. NEWS FLASH: It’s nobody’s business whether or not athletes or anyone else is vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/fknz0bLlQF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

It’ll be fascinating to see how Rodgers addresses this situation. There’s no doubt that whatever he says will set the internet on fire.