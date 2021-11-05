Stephen A. Smith Shares Powerful Thoughts About Henry Ruggs Allegedly Killing A Woman In A DUI Crash

Stephen A. Smith shared some very powerful thoughts about Henry Ruggs’ alleged DUI crash.

The former Las Vegas Raiders receiver has been accused of killing a woman in a car crash while allegedly driving more than twice the legal drinking limit. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman said in court today that former Raiders’ WR Henry Ruggs was traveling at 156 MPH before the car crash that left a 23-year-old woman dead, and Ruggs’ blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2021

Stephen A. addressed the situation on a recent episode of “First Take,” and he shared some thoughts about driving under the influence everyone should hear. Listen to his full comments below.

I agree with everything Stephen A. Smith had to say in reaction to Ruggs allegedly crashing his car and killing an innocent woman.

There is no excuse to ever get behind the wheel while intoxicated. It’s simply unacceptable, and I don’t want to hear anyone say otherwise.

When you drink and drive, you’re selfishly putting everyone at risk.

Henry Ruggs’ horrific situation is a blunt reminder that drunk driver is never okay. NEVER get behind the wheel while intoxicated. Call an Uber, call friend, call a taxi or sleep in your car. Don’t put everyone on the road at risk. pic.twitter.com/03khVxe9HW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

Now, Ruggs’ entire life has changed because of an alleged decision in his early-20s. It’s beyond tragic for so many different reasons.

I beg everyone reading this to never drink and drive. It’s not worth it.