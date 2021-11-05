Disgraced FBI Agent Peter Strzok Appears On Maddow To Talk Trash On Durham Investigation

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok appeared on “The Rachel Maddow Show” Thursday night to voice concerns over the criminal indictment of Igor Danchenko, a Russian analyst who contributed to a dossier of Democratic-funded research into ties between Russia and Donald Trump.

Danchenko’s indictment is the third in two months from Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation. Democrat lawyer and former federal prosecutor Michael Sussmann of Perkins Coie, a law firm for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, was indicted in September by a federal grand jury for lying to the FBI during a September 2016 meeting with then-General Counsel James Baker.

“I’m certainly concerned when I read these indictments,” Strzok told Maddow. “They have subtle dog whistles to these kinds of pro-Trump conspiracy theories,” he continued, claiming that there was “never an FBI investigation of the Trump campaign.”(RELATED: How The FBI Used ‘News Hooks’ To Advance The Trump-Russia Probe)

WATCH:

“The indictment makes a point to note that the FBI was unable to corroborate Steele’s reporting,” Strzok claims, “but, at the same time, it neglects to mention that we weren’t able to disprove it either. The one-sided portrayal of the facts … that this was all somehow nonsense … is concerning.”

Strzok went on to say that he believes this indictment is “seeking to lay out a false narrative about the entire effort of what the FBI and Special Counsel [Robert] Mueller did.” (RELATED: Strzok: ‘We’ll Stop’ Trump Presidency)

Durham’s indictment says Danchenko misled the FBI by denying that he had discussed any allegations in the dossier with longtime Democratic operative, Charles Dolan, Jr. In fact, the indictment indicates that Dolan, a volunteer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, had been the anonymous source for one or more allegations from ex-British spy Christopher Steele’s dossier. (RELATED: FBI Failed To Tell Surveillance Court About Investigation Of Primary Dossier Source, Senator Says)