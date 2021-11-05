Defunct Conservative Newspaper Launched To Compete Against NYT Plans A Comeback

The New York Sun, a defunct, conservative New York City newspaper that was launched in part as an alternative to the New York Times, is set to make an online comeback.

The newspaper, which took the name from a defunct paper published in the 19th century, has been sold to Dovid Efune, the former editor of Jewish issues paper based in the city, the New York Times (NYT) reported Wednesday. Seth Lipsky, the former owner of The Sun and its editor-in-chief, will remain as the top editor while Efune heads the paper as publisher and chairman, according to the NYT. The sale price has not been disclosed.

Efune praised The Sun for its “values-based, principled and constitutionalist” perspective and also confirmed that it will not return to print media, the NYT reported.

New: The New York Sun, which stopped printing newspapers in 2008, is making a comeback https://t.co/MfhahyjL2l — Katie Robertson (@katie_robertson) November 3, 2021



The Sun began re-printing in 2002, staffing over 100 full-time employees, the NYT reported. However, the paper closed its press in 2008. Since then, it has maintained an online presence, publishing opinion pieces by Lipsky, a former Wall Street Journal reporter and editorial writer, and Larry Kudlow‘s op-eds and transcripts from his Fox Business program. (RELATED: ANALYSIS: Top 10 Biggest Whoppers Published By The New York Times)

In addition to hiring journalists and editors who cover politics, Efune plans on staffing writers for the culture and the arts in New York. He will also expand the opinion section, the NYT reported.