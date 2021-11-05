US Virgin Islands Subpoenas Barclays Over Epstein Ties

The government of the U.S. Virgin Islands has issued a subpoena to British bank Barclays, probing details of the institution’s links to the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, Friday reports show.

The bank received a similar court order in New York in February to which it responded at the time, according to BBC.

“Barclays has already provided its response to this [February’s] subpoena and complied with its obligations,” Barclays’ spokesperson said, BBC reported. “The US Virgin Islands is now in the process of serving a similar subpoena on Barclays in the UK and Barclays will respond to that subpoena once it is served.” “Barclays subpoenaed by U.S. Virgin Islands over connections to late sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein A Barclays spokesperson confirmed the British bank was served a subpoena in the U.S. and expects to receive one in the U.K.”https://t.co/aSV0FfiMVv — Amrita Bhinder 🇮🇳 (@amritabhinder) November 5, 2021

The bank announced Monday the resignation of CEO Jes Staley after reports of an investigation into the executive’s relationship with Epstein. (RELATED: Judy Woodruff Asked Bill Gates What Lessons He’s Learned From Jeffrey Epstein. ‘Well, He’s Dead, So … ‘)

In a personal memo sent to Barclays employees, Staley claimed the investigation was about “a professional relationship I developed earlier in my career,” The New York Times reported. “I do not want my personal response to those matters to be a distraction from the fantastic work you do every day to support our customers and clients,” Staley added.

The government of the U.S. Virgin Islands issued subpoenas to at least 10 financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, Citibank and Deutsche Bank, requesting details on Epstein’s mysterious transactions.