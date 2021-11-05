Watch Every November 1-4 Episode Of ‘The David Hookstead Show’

It’s Friday in America, and that means another week of “The David Hookstead Show” is in the books.

This week, we had another incredible week of conversations about Colin Kaepernick, cancel culture, former President Donald Trump attending the World Series and much more. For anyone who might have missed an episode, you can check them all out below.

Let’s jump in!

November 1: Rapper Appears To Threaten To Shoot Biden, Colin Kaepernick Compares Being An NFL Player To Being A Slave, Donald Trump Does The Tomahawk Chop During The World Series, Jon Gruden Is Considering Suing The NFL, Wisconsin Blows The Doors Off Against Iowa, Jake Paul Will Fight Tommy Fury And ‘Yellowstone’ Returns This Sunday

November 2: Madonna Rips Cancel Culture With Blunt Comments, Jason Aldean Fans Chant ‘F**k Joe Biden,’ Ed Orgeron Rips LSU’s Football Team In Hilarious Clip, Alabama Is Favored By A Shocking Amount Against The Tigers, Von Miller’s Halloween Party Reportedly Played A Role In His Trade And ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Looks Incredible

November 3: Colin Kaepernick Claims White People Want To See An ‘Acceptable Negro’ On TV, Enes Kanter Continues To Rip China, Georgia Is Number One In The First College Football Playoff Rankings, Cincinnati Seems Unlikely To Make The Top Four, Nick Saban’s Influence Is Heavily Seen In The Rankings, Jim Harbaugh Blames The Refs For Losing To Michigan State, Henry Ruggs Allegedly Kills Someone While Driving Under The Influence, The Braves Win The World Series, High School Football Team Apologizes For Blowout Win

November 4: