Wisconsin Releases Awesome Hype Video For The Rutgers Game

Wisconsin has dropped an awesome hype video ahead of the Rutgers game.

The Badgers will hit the road to play the Scarlet Knights at 3:30 EST on BTN, and it represents another opportunity for Wisconsin to notch a win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it looks like the Badgers are going to be ready to roll if this hype video is an indication of things to come. Give it a watch below.

Give me your heart for four quarters … ALL YOU GOT. 𝗪𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗻 𝗮𝘁 𝗥𝘂𝘁𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀: 𝗡𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟲 pic.twitter.com/5FepiBsEaM — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 4, 2021

Is it the best hype video that Wisconsin has ever released? No. Does it still have me ready to run through a wall?

The answer to that is an emphatic yes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

We’re coming off a huge win over Iowa, and it’s not time for Wisconsin to improve to 6-3. After an absolutely embarrassing start to the season, it looks like we’ve managed to turn things around to a degree.

Wisconsin kicked Iowa’s ass and ran the Hawkeyes off the field. The haters and critics told me it wasn’t possible. Yet again, I was right. Next stop: Big Ten title game pic.twitter.com/jQhGmKB3fz — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 2, 2021

Now, we just have to go out there and take care of business Saturday. At this point, we have to be in an elimination mindset. We control the Big Ten West. As long as we keep winning, we stay alive to win the B1G.

Any loss could ruin our dreams. So, we damn sure better be ready for war Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Make sure to check out all the action at 3:30 EST on BTN! I’m feeling like a blowout is on the way.