Here Are The 13 House Republicans Who Voted For Biden’s Infrastructure Bill

Thirteen House Republicans voted for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill Friday after a drama-filled night sparked by divisions between moderate and far-left members of the Democratic Party over the contents of the proposed legislation.

The 13 Republicans who crossed party lines and voted for the legislation are New York Rep. John Katko, Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon, New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, Alaska Rep. Don Young, Michigan Rep. Fred Upton, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, New York Rep. Tom Reed, New Jersey Rep. Chris Smith, New York Rep. Andrew Garbarino, New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick and West Virginia Rep. David McKinley.

The package devotes about $1.2 trillion to improving roads, bridges, ports, waterways, rural broadband access and more. It passed with a 228-206 vote, as 13 Republicans and 6 Democrats voted for and against the bill respectively. (RELATED: White House Dodges Calls For Cost Analysis Of Biden’s Spending Plan)

Goodness gracious — 13 Republican yes votes. katko

bacon

van drew

young

upton

kinzinger

gonzales

reed

smith

garbarino

Malliatokis

Fitzpatrick — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 6, 2021

House Democrats spent much of Friday in tense negotiations over both the infrastructure bill and when to pass Biden’s Build Back Better social spending bill. Moderate Democrats eventually agreed to support the infrastructure bill after last minute negotiations.

The bill is now on its way to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.