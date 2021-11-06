Arkansas Will Wear Awesome Helmets Honoring The Military Against Mississippi State

Arkansas will wear some awesome helmets against Mississippi State.

The Razorbacks will take the field Saturday against the Bulldogs, and they'll be honoring the military when they do it.

Arkansas will be wearing helmets featuring the American flag and decals honoring the different branches of our great and powerful military. Take a look at the incredible helmets below.

As I always say, special uniforms and helmets are a great part of college football. The sport in large part is about ceremony. It’s about winning, but it’s also about the show.

Great uniforms help set the tone, especially when they honor the military, which these helmets do.

It’s been really neat to see all the pro-military uniforms teams have worn this season. The service academies have rocked special unis, Hawaii will have special pro-military uniforms Saturday and you can now also add Arkansas to the list.

You just love to see it!

Let us know in the comments what you think about the helmets Arkansas will be wearing against Mississippi State.