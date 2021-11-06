It’s Another Amazing Day Of College Football In America

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s another incredible day of college football in America.

Whenever it’s Saturday in America and there’s football on TV, you know you’re in for an awesome time, and that’s exactly what we have today. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Today, we have Ohio State/Nebraska, Liberty/Ole Miss, Michigan State/Purdue, Oklahoma State/West Virginia, Auburn/Texas A&M, Penn State/Maryland, LSU/Alabama and Wisconsin/Rutgers.

Wisconsin kicked Iowa’s ass and ran the Hawkeyes off the field. The haters and critics told me it wasn’t possible. Yet again, I was right. Next stop: Big Ten title game pic.twitter.com/jQhGmKB3fz — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 2, 2021

It’s not the greatest lineup of games that we’ve ever seen, but it should be more than enough to scratch the itch.

At the very least, I’m pretty sure it’s impossible to be having a bad time whenever you’re watching football with the guys drinking a few beers.

I think I read that in the Constitution or some other similar document.

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin crushes Iowa. Where do all the haters, losers and critics have to say now? We’re coming for the Big Ten title! pic.twitter.com/0fxd5TEmIO — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 30, 2021

With only a few weeks left in the regular season, every single game counts more than ever and in this game of inches, the tiniest mistake can cost you the season. These are the stakes and this is why fans love the sport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

So, fire up the grill, get some beer on ice and let’s have ourselves a day!