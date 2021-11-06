Editorial

It’s Another Amazing Day Of College Football In America

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 23: head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half at Bryant Denny Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Photo by Marvin Gentry/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Ladies and gentlemen, it’s another incredible day of college football in America.

Whenever it’s Saturday in America and there’s football on TV, you know you’re in for an awesome time, and that’s exactly what we have today. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Today, we have Ohio State/Nebraska, Liberty/Ole Miss, Michigan State/Purdue, Oklahoma State/West Virginia, Auburn/Texas A&M, Penn State/Maryland, LSU/Alabama and Wisconsin/Rutgers.

It’s not the greatest lineup of games that we’ve ever seen, but it should be more than enough to scratch the itch.

At the very least, I’m pretty sure it’s impossible to be having a bad time whenever you’re watching football with the guys drinking a few beers.

I think I read that in the Constitution or some other similar document.

With only a few weeks left in the regular season, every single game counts more than ever and in this game of inches, the tiniest mistake can cost you the season. These are the stakes and this is why fans love the sport.

 

So, fire up the grill, get some beer on ice and let’s have ourselves a day!