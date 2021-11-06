Kadarius Toney Sends Insanely Stupid Tweet About Henry Ruggs Allegedly Killing A Woman In A DUI Crash

New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney sent an all-time stupid tweet about Henry Ruggs.

The former Las Vegas Raiders star is accused of killing a woman in a car crash while allegedly more than double the legal drinking limit. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman said in court today that former Raiders’ WR Henry Ruggs was traveling at 156 MPH before the car crash that left a 23-year-old woman dead, and Ruggs’ blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2021

You’d probably think that most people would want to sit this one out when it comes to hot takes. Well, you’d be wrong!

Toney tweeted, “We young…..everybody make mistakes….y’all lookin at the situation like “this or that” kuz it ain’t y’all…having so much too say….he know he messed up don’t drag em for it……that’s goofy to me….just pray for the families involved [praying emoji] [100 emoji].”

We young…..everybody make mistakes….y’all lookin at the situation like “this or that” kuz it ain’t y’all…having so much too say….he know he messed up don’t drag em for it……that’s goofy to me….just pray for the families involved 🙏🏽💯 — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) November 3, 2021

According to the New York Post, Giants head coach Joe Judge told the media Thursday that he addressed the tweet with Toney.

“I talked to Kadarius. It’s important that we understand how we articulate our words and put them out there,” Judge explained.

Henry Ruggs’ horrific situation is a blunt reminder that drunk driver is never okay. NEVER get behind the wheel while intoxicated. Call an Uber, call friend, call a taxi or sleep in your car. Don’t put everyone on the road at risk. pic.twitter.com/03khVxe9HW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

This has to be one of the stupidest tweets I’ve ever seen in my life. Yes, Ruggs is to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, but that doesn’t mean you need to be firing off your hot take about “everybody make mistakes.”

Does Toney not understand the gravity of the situation? An easily forgivable mistake is maybe having a bit too much to drink, puking outside a bar and getting a public intoxication ticket. Kind of a harmless crime.

From @GMFB: The #Raiders released WR Henry Ruggs III, who now faces 2 to 20 years in jail if convicted on a charge of DUI resulting in death. pic.twitter.com/UALmWRrXMo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

This situation isn’t like that at all. A young woman and her dog are dead because Ruggs was allegedly driving 156 MPH while hammered drunk.

That has nothing to do with him being “young” or making a “mistake.”

Former #Raiders WR Henry Ruggs is accused of driving 156 mph seconds before the crash. He was at 127mph when airbags deployed. His blood alcohol level was .161, which is more than twice the legal limit. A loaded gun was also found in the car. This is his mug shot, via @8NewsNow: pic.twitter.com/oNDFBiQWfA — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 3, 2021

Oftentimes, the best thing to tweet is nothing at all in situations like this one, and Toney’s tweet is an unfortunate reminder of that fact. Put the phone down and let the authorities deal with the situation.