Massive ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Banner Flies Over The Georgia/Missouri Game

A “Let’s Go Brandon” banner made an appearance at the Georgia/Missouri game Saturday.

In a video tweeted by Old Row, a massive “Let’s Go Brandon” banner was flown over the stadium during the SEC matchup. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the video of the anti-President Joe Biden banner below.

As I’ve been saying for months, the “Let’s Go Brandon” and “F**k Joe Bidenchants aren’t going to be going away at any point in the near future.

The media might want to ignore the massive movement taking over the sports world, but I won’t. You can’t sit through a college football Saturday without hearing a “F**k Joe Biden” or “Let’s Go Brandon” chant.

In this case, we saw a banner fly over the stadium.

Will the movement end soon? I highly doubt it. It’s week ten of the college football season and the chants, signs and banners only seem to be becoming more common.

We’ll see how many more chants and signs we get the rest of the season, but I’d be willing to bet a lot of cash that we see plenty.