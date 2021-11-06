Massive ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Banner Flies Over The Georgia/Missouri Game

A “Let’s Go Brandon” banner made an appearance at the Georgia/Missouri game Saturday.

In a video tweeted by Old Row, a massive “Let’s Go Brandon” banner was flown over the stadium during the SEC matchup. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the video of the anti-President Joe Biden banner below.

As I’ve been saying for months, the “Let’s Go Brandon” and “F**k Joe Biden” chants aren’t going to be going away at any point in the near future.

The media might want to ignore the massive movement taking over the sports world, but I won’t. You can’t sit through a college football Saturday without hearing a “F**k Joe Biden” or “Let’s Go Brandon” chant.

In this case, we saw a banner fly over the stadium.

How many “F**k Joe Biden” chants are we going to hear today during college football games? Remember, the media wants you to believe fans are just chanting “Let’s go Brandon,” but as I talked about with @DonaldJTrumpJr, the chants are here to stay. pic.twitter.com/ogzUvNCDf7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 9, 2021

Will the movement end soon? I highly doubt it. It’s week ten of the college football season and the chants, signs and banners only seem to be becoming more common.

“F**k Joe Biden” chants continue to sweep across America, but the media won’t cover them in order to protect Biden. Well, I’m not afraid to speak the truth. The chants are here, and they’re not leaving! pic.twitter.com/TJtGcK1fpI — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 2, 2021

We’ll see how many more chants and signs we get the rest of the season, but I’d be willing to bet a lot of cash that we see plenty.