‘The David Hookstead Show’: Week Ten College Football Special

It’s week ten of the college football season, and that means we have another special episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

Not only is it week ten, but we have a relatively solid lineup of games today. Fans around the country are going to enjoy Ohio State/Nebraska, Liberty/Ole Miss, Michigan State/Purdue, Oklahoma State/West Virginia, Auburn/Texas A&M, Penn State/Maryland, LSU/Alabama and Wisconsin/Rutgers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While it’s not the most insane lineup, it’s more than enough to keep people interested, and I have plenty to talk about today.

We’re going over the College Football Playoff picture, Wisconsin’s outlook to win the Big Ten West and my gambling picks for today. Let’s jump right in!

It’s crazy to me that the season is almost already over, but here we are! Time flies when you’re having fun, right?

Now, it’s week ten, the beers are going to be flowing and I can’t wait to watch all the action unfold. Not only is it week ten, but Wisconsin is finally playing at a winning level.

I’m not sure anyone thought that was possible when we were 1-3.

So, let’s settle in for another great day of college football. We’re in for a fun one!