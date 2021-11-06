The Day Of UFC 268 Has Officially Arrived

UFC 268 is going down Saturday night in New York.

Tonight, we have one of the best UFC cards in recent memory, and it's headlined by Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

If that doesn’t get your blood pumping, you’re not a real MMA fan. It’s that simple. The two men will step in the octagon, and I sincerely hope Usman smashes that clown. I hope he absolutely destroys him.

Usman represents everything we love about the UFC. He rose up from relative obscurity through a ton of hard work. He’s earned every win he has through blood and sweat.

Covington, while talented, is not someone I’m a fan of and I can’t wait to watch Usman beat him for the second time.

Right before that fight, we get a rematch between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili. Last time, Thug Rose put the Chinese-born star down in epic fashion.

Will she do it again? I don’t know, but I certainly hope so.

There are a few cards fight fans get up for every year, and you can put this one right at the top of the list. It’s going to be an epic night of UFC action.

Make sure to catch it all on ESPN+ PPV. You know I’ll be locked in and watching.