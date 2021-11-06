‘The Far-Left Is Right, He’s Not Woke Enough’: Bill Maher Mocks Biden For Dozing Off At Climate Summit

HBO host and comedian Bill Maher joked that President Joe Biden is “not woke enough” after he appeared to doze off at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in his Friday evening monologue.

“Biden went to Glasgow, Scotland for the big summit meeting, gave a moving speech saying that the recent alarming news about melting ice flows and national disasters should serve as a real wake up call,” Maher said. “And then he fell asleep. The far-left is right, he’s not woke enough.”

Biden participated in the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland earlier this week where he met with world leaders to discuss ways to combat climate change on a global scale. Biden appeared to doze off Monday as he visibly nodded his head and blinked several times at once, leading to speculation about whether the president briefly fell asleep during the conference.

The president apologized to his fellow participants at the conference for former President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord and said that the U.S. economy is improving. (RELATED: ‘Americans Are Silly People’: Bill Maher Slams Wokeness, Cancel Culture, Highlights China’s Accomplishments)

Maher described Biden’s “rough week” after the Republican win in Virginia’s Tuesday election and the anti-Biden chant ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ popularized on a national scale. Despite the president’s low approval ratings, the HBO host commended the country’s current economy and decreasing COVID-19 cases.

“But this is what’s so weird about it, the actual news is pretty good. The economy is going through the roof, we’ve added 531,000 jobs in October, that’s a big number for one month,” Maher said. “The dow, there was a book, could the dow ever be 36,000, now it is. The stock market has never been higher.”

Companies ramped up their hiring efforts in October, resulting in the creation of 531,000 jobs, which exceeded the predicted 450,000 job positions expected to be filled, according to MarketWatch. The unemployment rate dropped to 4.6%.