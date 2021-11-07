Aaron Rodgers Loses Deal With Prevea Health After Speaking Out About Being Unvaccinated

Aaron Rodgers and Prevea Health have parted ways.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is out Sunday against the Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19, and it was also revealed that he’s unvaccinated. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated, per me and @MikeGarafolo. That’s why he’s out for Sunday vs. the #Chiefs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

During an incredible interview with Pat McAfee, the NFL star revealed his reasons for being unvaccinated, ripped the league’s protocols, talked about taking advice from Joe Rogan, taking Ivermectin and much more.

Well, it appears that his interview with McAfee has now cost him a major endorsement deal. Prevea Health announced the mutual split Saturday and said in part, “Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, stafff, providers and communities admist the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods.”

You can read the full statement below.

An announcement from Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers regarding their partnership. pic.twitter.com/TEesvDBl3T — Prevea Health (@Prevea) November 6, 2021

It was only a matter of time before Rodgers lost himself sponsorships and endorsement deals after his interview with McAfee.

Aaron Rodgers says he’s listening to Joe Rogan’s advice on how to battle COVID-19 and he’s also taking Ivermectin. Prepare for media heads to explode. pic.twitter.com/DXjGJrwif6 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 5, 2021

Mike Florio over at ProFootballTalk literally tweeted after the McAfee interview what “State Farm thinks” of the situation.

So, let’s not pretend like people aren’t hunting for Rodgers money after he declared himself unvaccinated and expressed skepticism to the situation as a whole.

I wonder what State Farm thinks of the Aaron Rodgers interview? — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 5, 2021

We’ll see if any other companies pull the plug on having a relationship with Rodgers, but something tells me this situation is far from over. Rodgers is dug in and he is taking a firm stand for his believes.