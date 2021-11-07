Editorial

Fans Get In A Gigantic Brawl During The Fresno State/Boise State Game In Insane Viral Video

Boise State, Fresno State Fight (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/DavidSuarez/status/1457229404283621377)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Fans were out of control Saturday during the Fresno State/Boise State game.

In a video tweeted by @DavidSuarez, fans could be seen engaged in an absolutely massive fight during the blowout win for BSU. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give the video a watch below. It’s going to be one of the craziest things you see all day.

What the hell is wrong with people? Seriously, what the hell is wrong with people that would drive them to brawl during a college football game?

People are at the game to have a few beers with the boys, enjoy some time with their friends and support their squad.

They’re not out there so they can get punched in the face.

I will never understand what these idiots are thinking when they do stuff like this. Hopefully, the police slapped the cuffs on whoever was responsible and led them away.

As a civilized society, we simply can’t tolerate people fighting at throwing haymakers in the stands of sporting events.

Let us know what you thought of the brawl in the comments below.