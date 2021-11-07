College GameDay Will Be In Oxford For The Week 11 Game Between Ole Miss And Texas A&M

College GameDay will be in the SEC for week 11.

The popular college football event announced Sunday night that it’s headed to Oxford for the matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Texas A&M Aggies. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I love this pick by ESPN. I’ve only been to Oxford once in my life, but it was an awesome trip. Ole Miss football fans are about as legit as it gets, and I mean that as a huge compliment.

I went for the LSU game in 2017 and immediately fell in love with the good people and the great atmosphere down in Oxford.

If you’re a college football fan, you 100% have to put it on your bucket list of places to visit.

Also, it should be a great matchup between two solid SEC squads. Neither team is going to make the playoff, but both are ranked squads fighting for great bowl games.

If that doesn’t get your blood pumping, I’m just going to have to say you’re not a real college football fan.

Make sure to catch the game between the Rebels and Aggies at 7:00 EST on ESPN!