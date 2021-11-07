Energy Secretary: Americans Should Expect To Pay More For Gas, Heat

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Dana Bash Sunday to address the rising cost of energy in America.
“It will be more expensive this year than last year.” Granholm remarked in regard to heating costs. “We are in a slightly more beneficial position, certainly relative to Europe because … they’re going to pay five times higher. We have the same problem in fuels that the supply chains have. The oil and gas companies are not flipping the switch as quickly as the demand requires.”
When asked about the national average of gasoline reaching $3.42/gallon, Granholm stated, “Every president is frustrated because they can’t control the price of gasoline. OPEC is unfortunately controlling the agenda in regards to oil prices. OPEC is a cartel and it controls over 50% of the supply of gasoline. (RELATED: America is Becoming More Dependent On Foreign Oil Under Biden)