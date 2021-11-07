Editorial

Fans Loudly Chant ‘F**k Joe Biden’ During UFC 268

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

UFC fans busted out into a thunderous chant against President Joe Biden Saturday night.

In a video tweeted by Old Row Sports, fans at UFC 268 loudly  chantedF**k Joe Biden” during Rose Namajunas’ fight against Chinese-born star Weili Zhang. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check out the moment fans started shouting the popular chant below.

It’s truly insane just how popular the “F**k Joe Biden” and “Let’s Go Brandon” chants have become since the start of march.

Initially, the “F**k Joe Biden” chants were just unfolding at college football games across the country.

Now, you can hear them just about everywhere.

As I’ve been saying for a very long time, these chants aren’t coming to an end at any point in the near future.

Not only are fans embracing the movement, but it’s growing at an insanely fast rate. The media can ignore it all it wants, but we went from college football games to every other sport, concerts and more.

It should be interesting to see where we hear the popular anti-Biden chant next!