Fans Loudly Chant ‘F**k Joe Biden’ During UFC 268

UFC fans busted out into a thunderous chant against President Joe Biden Saturday night.

In a video tweeted by Old Row Sports, fans at UFC 268 loudly chanted “F**k Joe Biden” during Rose Namajunas’ fight against Chinese-born star Weili Zhang. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check out the moment fans started shouting the popular chant below.

The Chant™️ made an appearance in a BIG way at UFC last night! #FJB 🗣🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nh7VEPEeAV — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) November 7, 2021

It’s truly insane just how popular the “F**k Joe Biden” and “Let’s Go Brandon” chants have become since the start of march.

Initially, the “F**k Joe Biden” chants were just unfolding at college football games across the country.

Now, you can hear them just about everywhere.

Huge ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Banner Flies Over Major College Football Game https://t.co/Mc3jHZukp3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 7, 2021

As I’ve been saying for a very long time, these chants aren’t coming to an end at any point in the near future.

Not only are fans embracing the movement, but it’s growing at an insanely fast rate. The media can ignore it all it wants, but we went from college football games to every other sport, concerts and more.

“F**k Joe Biden” chants continue to sweep across America, but the media won’t cover them in order to protect Biden. Well, I’m not afraid to speak the truth. The chants are here, and they’re not leaving! pic.twitter.com/TJtGcK1fpI — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 2, 2021

It should be interesting to see where we hear the popular anti-Biden chant next!