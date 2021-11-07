Joe Burrow Makes Shockingly Bad Tackle Attempt Against The Browns

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made a shockingly bad tackle attempt Sunday.

During a blowout loss to the Browns, Burrow threw a pick six to Denzel Ward and he attempted to make a tackle on the return. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Let’s just say things didn’t go well for the LSU Heisman winner. You can watch the laughable attempt below.

This might be what we call a business decision! It’s hard to believe that Burrow is legitimately that bad at tackling that he missed by several feet.

I’d like to believe it’s more than likely he did a quick calculation in his head and didn’t want to risk getting hurt.

Joe Burrow’s ankles got destroyed on the returnpic.twitter.com/JGomkQPt7Y — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 7, 2021

Ultimately, he just ended up embarrassing himself in front of the entire country and millions of NFL fans. Not a great look for Burrow.

Not great at all!

Joe Burrow now on the sideline getting his ankles examined 😱😂 pic.twitter.com/CnFffAzzEH — McNeil (@Reflog_18) November 7, 2021

Next time, don’t even make the attempt if you’re going to just embarrass yourself. Just make a mild effort and then walk off the field, Burrow!