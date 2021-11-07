Sen. Barrasso: At Climate Conference Biden ‘Pledged Allegiance To The Flag Of The United Nations’ Not The United States

Republican Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso said Sunday that President Joe Biden embarrassed Americans at the recent climate conference in Glasgow by pledging “allegiance to the flag of the United Nations,” not the United States.

WATCH:

“Joe Biden and a large entourage of Democrats from the House and the Senate and his cabinet all jetting off to Europe to a climate conference and for what purpose?” Barrasso asked on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “What did he do there? He pledged allegiance to the flag of the United Nations instead of to the flag of the United States.”

“He basically apologized for America. He begged OPEC and [Valadmir] Putin to create more energy, to make more energy. And he promised to raise energy prices in America,” Barrasso continued. (RELATED: White House Adviser Admits There’s An ‘Energy Crisis,’ Doubles Down On Calls For Boosted Foreign Oil, Gas Production)

The senator claimed that energy prices are increasing because Biden on “day number one killed the Keystone XL pipeline” while inhibiting oil and gas exploration and blocking “leasing opportunities” in the Rocky Mountains.

Barrasso also said that Biden has “shut down” Alaskan energy so much that the U.S. is now buying more oil from Russia.

He said to add insult to injury the Biden administration is composed of “climate hypocrites,” creating a carbon footprint at the conference that was “so much larger than Vladimir Putin’s or President Xi’s of China — because they stayed home.”

“The American people deserve accountability of how much taxpayer dollars we as taxpayers paid for this effort of all of these liberal Democrats to head to Europe on the taxpayer dime.”

Fox News host Maria Bartiroma asked if the senator has received a reply to his request that the Biden administration account for the cost of the conference.

“Not yet. We know this conference is the most expensive climate conference in history and we’re going to continue to bang on this administration and to get and demand answers,” Barrasso replied.

The senator said the spending is consistent with an administration that has “bloated up their tax and spending spree now to $4 trillion.” (RELATED: Sen. Barrasso: Joe Biden Going To G20 ‘To Wave The White Flag Of Surrender’ Over Energy Dependence)

Comedian Bill Maher mocked Biden for nodding off during one segment of the climate conference, saying the president is obviously “not woke enough” for the far-left in his party. Biden succeeded in getting unanimous agreement from G20 countries to establish a minimum corporate tax rate of 15%.

The Biden administration has also proposed that “climate change activists” be considered for refugee status.