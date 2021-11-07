Raiders Player Damon Arnette Appears To Threaten Someone While Holding A Gun

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Damon Arnette appeared to threaten someone in a troubling video making the rounds.

In a video tweeted by @RobertRaymond46, the former first round pick showed off multiple guns and appeared to threaten someone over a DM exchange.

At one point, he bluntly said “I will kill you ni**a” while waving a weapon. According to NBC Sports, the video first surfaced Friday night.

You can watch the video below.

Dawg wtf is going on in Las Vegas? Look at Raiders CB Damon Arnette flexing a gun saying he gon kill somebody smh pic.twitter.com/PiJKT5Cyq7 — Robert (4-4) 💔💔⏳ (@RobertRaymond46) November 6, 2021

What the hell is going on in Las Vegas? Seriously, what the hell is going on with the Raiders? Henry Ruggs allegedly killed a woman while driving under the influence and now Arnette appears to have threatened someone while displaying guns.

The wheels are coming off with more than one person involved with the franchise.

Henry Ruggs’ horrific situation is a blunt reminder that drunk driver is never okay. NEVER get behind the wheel while intoxicated. Call an Uber, call friend, call a taxi or sleep in your car. Don’t put everyone on the road at risk. pic.twitter.com/03khVxe9HW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

As of Sunday morning, the Raiders have not tweeted or released any statement about the disturbing video of Arnette.

Given how much negative attention the franchise has had, you’d think people would want to lie low for a bit.

Apparently, nobody within the building got the memo.

Y’all seen that Damon Arnette gun shit? Lol pic.twitter.com/IhA7QDXQd9 — Z (@Zillanati) November 6, 2021

We’ll see how the team handles this situation with Arnette, but I can promise you they won’t be happy!