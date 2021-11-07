REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Returns With An Incredible Season 4 Premiere

“Yellowstone” returned Sunday night with a special two hour premiere, and it was incredible.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

After more than a year since the ending of season there, millions of fans returned to the Dutton ranch Sunday night to get season four started, and it didn’t take long to get off to the races. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

First and foremost, we still don’t know for sure who was behind the attack on the Duttons. We know it was militia members, but motivation seems to be flimsy at best through the premiere. Was it payback tied to season two as Kayce speculated during a chat with his father? That seems far too simple for something Taylor Sheridan is running.

Also, I was 100% correct on my theory that the ranch was getting attacked as well at the end of season three. Props to me!

New @Yellowstone Explosion Theory Has Fans Of The Show Going Crazy. Are We All In For An Unexpected Twist? https://t.co/XCNMpG7Wi9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 4, 2021

As for who is alive, we now have that answer as well. The answer is everyone is alive. John is alive after being badly wounded, Kayce laid waste to the men who shot John and was wounded in the process, Beth is alive with terrible burn scars and Jimmy is hurt, but alive after his horse riding accident.

You know who didn’t make it to the end of the premiere episode? Roarke, which I have to admit was a bit of a surprise.

I loved Josh Holloway’s character. He figured to be an equal foe for another season. Well, Rip had other plans because he killed him with a snake.

That leads us to Caroline Warner, who is the head of Market Equities, and she’s intent on reaching a deal with Rainwater instead of fighting him at every turn.

United, Rainwater and Warner could be enough to break the Duttons.

Speaking of the Native Americans, Mo has a scumbag in custody who has taken credit for putting together the plot against the Duttons.

What does that mean? Right now, we don’t know for sure, but it’s a lead. Remember, Mo sees honor in John Dutton, even though they are on opposite sides and have very different goals. How the relationship between the Duttons and the tribe plays out with this card on the table remains to be seen.

I spoke with @Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille about season four, and she gave fans some major clues about what to expect. Let’s just say things are going to get very dark for everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/NC3sHToyTQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

As for Jaime, Kayce and his father seem content believing he had no knowledge or role in the attack. I tend to believe that. Beth does not. She’s all in on taking him out, and has guaranteed to do so. My early theory is that his father orchestrated it without any of his knowledge.

Speaking of Jamie, he’s buying a massive plot of land with his biological father Garrett and it’s made clear that he’s doing it for himself and not the Yellowstone.

Again, this leads me to my theory that he has no idea what his father is up to.

Finally, there’s an interesting storyline developing between Beth, Rip and a young boy brought onto the ranch, who is clearly supposed to remind John Dutton’s daughter of what her husband was like as a kid. We’ll see where it goes. Right now, I’m not sold on it one way or another.

What does @Yellowstone star @colehauser think about all the revenge fans will see from Rip in season four? I thought I’d stop in and ask him. Turns out, he’s pretty damn excited for the violence to unfold. pic.twitter.com/aLOAvMAlFg — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

All the way around, we’re back with the Duttons, and it feels damn good. We’re in for an absolutely wild season.