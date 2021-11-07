Washington Coach Jimmy Lake Appears To Hit Ruperake Fuavai During Loss To Oregon

Washington football coach Jimmy Lake might be in some hot water after losing to Oregon 26-16 Saturday night.

During the losing effort to the Ducks, Lake appeared to strike Ruperake Fuavai in the helmet during a scrum on the sideline. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video below.

Jimmy Lake pops Ruperake Fuavai in the helmet and shoves him for getting into it with Jaylon Redd on the sideline pic.twitter.com/7AdSuugGe3 — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) November 7, 2021

After the game, Washington athletic director Jen Cohen said, “We are aware of an interaction between Head Coach Jimmy Lake and a student-athlete during the first half of Saturday’s game. We have high expectations of the conduct of our coaches and we are working to gather more information on this matter.”

UW AD Jen Cohen: “We are aware of an interaction between Head Coach Jimmy Lake and a student-athlete during the first half of Saturday’s game. We have high expectations of the conduct of our coaches and we are working to gather more information on this matter.” — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) November 7, 2021

There’s simply no excuse for conduct like this out of a coach. I don’t care what you think a player has done, you simply can’t hit them.

This isn’t the 1950s. The days of abusing players ended decades ago. Unfortunately, nobody told Lake to keep his hands off his guys.

Statement from UW AD Jen Cohen, on the sideline altercation between head coach Jimmy Lake and walk-on linebacker Ruperake Fuavai that was caught on camera: pic.twitter.com/JsTspF5NNu — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) November 7, 2021

Seeing as how the Huskies aren’t good to begin with, don’t be shocked if Lake gets suspended over this situation or if it’s factored into an eventual firing.

He’s 7-6 during his time with the Huskies, and hitting a player could potentially be used to fire him for cause.

Jimmy Lake’s response when asked if he pushed his player, Ruperake Fuavai: “I separated them.” @Dawgman247 https://t.co/xL0e6Otdma — *Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) November 7, 2021

We’ll see how the Huskies respond to this disturbing situation, but something has to clearly be done.