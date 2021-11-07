Editorial

Wisconsin Opens As A 22-Point Favorite Against Northwestern

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) drops back to pass as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Julius Turner (50) defends during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Wisconsin is a huge favorite against Northwestern this upcoming Saturday.

In the opening lines released by Circa Sunday, the Badgers are -22 favorites against the Northwestern Wildcats. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, the Badgers are favored by 22 points!

Are the Badgers finally getting some respect or are the Badgers finally getting some respect? The answer is yes.

After an absolutely brutal start to the season with most of the “experts” writing us off, the Badgers have rattled off five straight wins to get to 6-3.

We’re absolutely dominating right now and we’ve blown out the last four B1G teams we’ve played. Things are rolling and Northwestern is next up.

However, I didn’t expect the line to be -22. That’s absolutely huge. You don’t often see lines like that unless it’s a top 10 team against a bad opponent.

 

We’re 21 in the playoff rankings and while the Wildcats aren’t good, they’re still a B1G squad. Yet, they’re not expected to keep things close.

You just love to see it!

Make sure to catch the game at noon EST on ESPN2.