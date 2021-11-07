Wisconsin Opens As A 22-Point Favorite Against Northwestern

Wisconsin is a huge favorite against Northwestern this upcoming Saturday.

In the opening lines released by Circa Sunday, the Badgers are -22 favorites against the Northwestern Wildcats. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, the Badgers are favored by 22 points!

Week 11 Opening Lines Opening App Limits: $3K Sides / $1K Totals pic.twitter.com/QOKbEnO3sW — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) November 7, 2021

Are the Badgers finally getting some respect or are the Badgers finally getting some respect? The answer is yes.

After an absolutely brutal start to the season with most of the “experts” writing us off, the Badgers have rattled off five straight wins to get to 6-3.

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin crushes Iowa. Where do all the haters, losers and critics have to say now? We’re coming for the Big Ten title! pic.twitter.com/0fxd5TEmIO — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 30, 2021

We’re absolutely dominating right now and we’ve blown out the last four B1G teams we’ve played. Things are rolling and Northwestern is next up.

However, I didn’t expect the line to be -22. That’s absolutely huge. You don’t often see lines like that unless it’s a top 10 team against a bad opponent.

We’re 21 in the playoff rankings and while the Wildcats aren’t good, they’re still a B1G squad. Yet, they’re not expected to keep things close.

You just love to see it!

Wisconsin kicked Iowa’s ass and ran the Hawkeyes off the field. The haters and critics told me it wasn’t possible. Yet again, I was right. Next stop: Big Ten title game pic.twitter.com/jQhGmKB3fz — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 2, 2021

Make sure to catch the game at noon EST on ESPN2.