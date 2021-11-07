‘Yellowstone’ Is Officially Back Sunday Night

Ladies and gentlemen, the start of “Yellowstone” season four is here.

Later tonight, the fourth season of the hit show will get underway on the Paramount Network, and I couldn’t be more excited. After more than a year without a single new episode, we’re finally returning to the Dutton Ranch tonight. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

If you’re not ready to run through a brick wall right now, then you’re no friend of mine.

I spoke with @Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille about season four, and she gave fans some major clues about what to expect. Let’s just say things are going to get very dark for everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/NC3sHToyTQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

Right now, we have no idea who is alive and who might be dead. All we know is that Rip and whoever is alive is going to rain hell down on the people responsible.

That’s a guarantee you can take the bank, and that’s great news for the fans.

What does @Yellowstone star @colehauser think about all the revenge fans will see from Rip in season four? I thought I’d stop in and ask him. Turns out, he’s pretty damn excited for the violence to unfold. pic.twitter.com/aLOAvMAlFg — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

I seriously can’t even tell you all how excited I am for tonight. It feels like Christmas on steroids. You might think that sounds like an overreaction.

I can promise you it’s not. Inject Rip’s revenge right into my veins! Is John alive? Did Kayce get the drop on the attackers? Did Beth make it?

We need to know!

Make sure to check back after the episode to catch my full review. Trust me when I say you don’t want to miss my thoughts.