California Teacher Asked History Class To Identify ‘Idiots’ On Politicized Quiz

A California high school is investigating a social science teacher’s multiple-choice quiz that reportedly asked students to identify “a group of complete idiots.”

A Whitney High School social science teacher released a quiz on Nov. 4 requiring students to choose between four options: the “KKK,” “all of Florida,” “Fox News,” and “Texans,” Fox 5 reported.

A student screenshot a photo of the question, which was later uploaded to Facebook by a family friend, according to Good Day Sacramento. The post sparked outrage among commentators who viewed the screenshot.

“I do believe that the intent of the questions on the test were to ridicule students who had conservative beliefs and make them feel bad for feeling that way,” Jessica Krissovich, the family friend of the student, told the outlet.

“We all have different beliefs. This is the United States of America and all come from different backgrounds and everybody should be OK with who they are,” Krissovich said, according to Fox5.

An anonymous parent said the unidentified teacher in question allegedly has a history of making negative remarks about the Republican Party and conservatives, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘A Dissenting Opinion Is Not Allowed’: Teacher Sobs As She Quits In Front Of School Board Over ‘Highly Politicized’ Agenda)

One mother, whose son attends the teacher’s classes, claims the teacher is “indoctrinating” students, as they trust the teacher to speak the truth, ABC 10 reported.

“He needs to teach U.S. history and stay on the subject and not go off on, say, tangents or that are extremely biased. It has to stop,” she said, according to the outlet. “To me, it’s indoctrination because the kids don’t know better. He’s in an authoritative position and the kids look up to the teacher.”

Justin Cutts, the principal of Whitney High School, released a statement Saturday vowing to conduct a “thorough investigation” into the incident and to ensure “a safe environment” for all students and staff.

“Whitney High and Rocklin Unified [School District] is committed to providing each student, family, and staff with a safe and welcoming environment,” Cutts wrote. “While personnel matters will remain confidential, appropriate disciplinary steps will be taken.”

“As always, Whitney High School is committed to investigate any campus incident that may make a group of students feel uncomfortable so the Wildcat family can grow from them as we continue to become a strong family through shared experiences.”

A Whitney High School alumni started an online petition for the school district to fire the teacher for allegedly pushing to “polarize his students.”

“He has worked to polarize his students, alienating his ‘Conservative’ students in what should be a politically neutral, safe space,” the petition says. “I do not wish any ill-will towards [the teacher] and his family, but actions like this should not be tolerated on campus.”

Schools have received backlash across the country for teaching alleged overly politicized curriculums, particularly pertaining to the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and equity training. A Fairfax County, Virginia, high school came under fire for exposing students to Jonathon Evison’s “Lawn Boy” and Maia Kobabe’s “Gender Queer” that reportedly contained sexually explicit material relating to pedophilia and masturbation.