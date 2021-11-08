Kids Stand In Line With ID Codes Around Their Necks Awaiting COVID-19 Testing In China

A video reportedly showing Chinese kindergarten children with individual QR codes around their necks lining up for COVID-19 testing was shared online Saturday.
Children in the video had sheets of paper with large printed QR codes attached to their kindergarten uniforms. The kindergarteners were waiting in a number of separate lines to be tested for COVID-19 at an unspecified facility in Xingyang, Henan province, China, according to the video.
“Cute and brave! Self-discipline and hard-working are keys to why China can defeat rounds of COVID-19 outbreak. Even kids from kindergarten, with QR code hung around their necks, queued in an orderly manner for nucleic acid test,” Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, tweeted along with the video. Xijin’s Twitter account is flagged as “China state-affiliated media.”
Cute and brave! Self-discipline and hard-working are keys to why China can defeat rounds of COVID-19 outbreak. Even kids from kindergarten, with QR code hung around their necks, queued in an orderly manner for nucleic acid test. pic.twitter.com/ravUttqLkV
— Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) November 6, 2021
“Maybe we could thoughtlessly copy a totalitarian state again….,” Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson said, retweeting the video.
“With a few historical experiences and several concepts, you dare to laugh at others’ pride. It’s a sign that your civilization is withering,” Xijin responded to Peterson. (RELATED: Hundreds Of China-Linked Twitter Accounts Are Blaming Maine Lobsters For COVID-19)
China has previously resorted to radical methods to contain the spread of COVID-19.
On Oct. 31, almost 34,000 visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were forced to get tested before being allowed to leave the resort, as the authorities locked down the amusement park after learning of a single positive case among people who had visited a day prior.