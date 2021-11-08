Kids Stand In Line With ID Codes Around Their Necks Awaiting COVID-19 Testing In China

A video reportedly showing Chinese kindergarten children with individual QR codes around their necks lining up for COVID-19 testing was shared online Saturday.

Children in the video had sheets of paper with large printed QR codes attached to their kindergarten uniforms. The kindergarteners were waiting in a number of separate lines to be tested for COVID-19 at an unspecified facility in Xingyang, Henan province, China, according to the video.

“Cute and brave! Self-discipline and hard-working are keys to why China can defeat rounds of COVID-19 outbreak. Even kids from kindergarten, with QR code hung around their necks, queued in an orderly manner for nucleic acid test,” Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, tweeted along with the video. Xijin’s Twitter account is flagged as “China state-affiliated media.”

Cute and brave! Self-discipline and hard-working are keys to why China can defeat rounds of COVID-19 outbreak. Even kids from kindergarten, with QR code hung around their necks, queued in an orderly manner for nucleic acid test. pic.twitter.com/ravUttqLkV — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) November 6, 2021