China Seen Using Mock US Navy Ships For Missile Target Practice

NEWPORT NEWS, VA - APRIL 8: In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the future USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is seen underway on its own power for the first time on April 8, 2017 in Newport News, Virginia. The first-of-class ship -- the first new U.S. aircraft carrier design in 40 years -- will spend several days conducting builder's sea trials, a comprehensive test of many of the ship's key systems and technologies. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni/U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

Kira Mautone Contributor
China has built mock-ups of U.S Navy warships to use as possible target practice, according to satellite images published Sunday by satellite imagery company Maxar Technologies, NBC reported.

The images show an imitation U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and at least two Arleigh Burke-class destroyers in the Taklamakan Desert, part of China’s Xinjiang province, according to the New York Post. The silhouettes of the imitation ships are seen sitting on a railway track, according to NBC.

The imitation ships are a component of a new target range instituted by the People’s Liberation Army, according to the U.S. Naval Institute’s website, NBC reported. The new complex, where the mockups were seen, is close to a target range formerly used by China for ballistic missile testing, according to New York Post.

“The mockups of several probable U.S. warships, along with other warships (mounted on rails and mobile), could simulate targets related to seeking/target acquisition testing,” the US Naval Institute said, summarizing the images, according to the New York Post.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that he was “not aware of the situation” during a press conference.

Tension between the U.S. and China has escalated in response to China’s increased aggression towards Taiwan, to which Biden has affirmed that the U.S. will maintain its commitment and come to the country’s aid if attacked.(RELATED: Psaki Responds To China’s New Nuclear-Capable, Advanced Missile Tech That Reportedly Rattled US Intelligence)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki rolled back Biden’s comments the following day and refused to say if the U.S. would defend Taiwan in China invaded.