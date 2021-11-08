Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Gets Flowers Thrown At Him After Losing To The Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni had a bizarre interaction with a fan after losing Sunday to the Chargers.

Following the hard-fought 27-24 loss to Justin Herbert and company, the head coach of the Eagles was walking off the field when flowers were thrown at him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia Eagles (@philadelphiaeagles)

He was clearly not happy. You can watch the situation unfold in the video below from Jeff Skversky. You can’t see the flowers come down, but you can see his reaction.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni had flowers thrown at him as he came off the field Sirianni is not happy and had to be held back by Eagles security NOT a good look for #Eagles fans pic.twitter.com/Zunku0mjgP — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) November 8, 2021

I don’t care how bad your team is, there’s never an excuse to ever throw stuff at coaches, players or anyone else on the field.

We live in a civilized society, and we can’t tolerate this nonsense. I said the same thing after Ole Miss traveled to Tennessee for a disaster of a situation, and I’m saying the same thing now.

Tennessee Fans Throw Trash At Lane Kiffin And Ole Miss During Loss. The Videos Will Enrage People https://t.co/7LMgsWsfHq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 19, 2021

If you’re throwing stuff at an NFL coach over a loss, then you’re a clown. It’s that simple. You’re an absolute clown, and deserve to be dealt with in the appropriate manner.

I don’t care if you lose by 100, you simply can’t be throwing stuff at people. This is America. We have rules in this country.

As Nick Sirianni left the field, a fan threw a bouquet of flowers at him! Sirianni was understandably NOT happy #Eagles @6abc pic.twitter.com/9X40lA4eRJ — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) November 8, 2021

Be better, Eagles fans. Be much better.