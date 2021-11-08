Editorial

Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Gets Flowers Thrown At Him After Losing To The Chargers

Nick Sirianni (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/JeffSkversky/status/1457505868723982340)

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni had a bizarre interaction with a fan after losing Sunday to the Chargers.

Following the hard-fought 27-24 loss to Justin Herbert and company, the head coach of the Eagles was walking off the field when flowers were thrown at him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was clearly not happy. You can watch the situation unfold in the video below from Jeff Skversky. You can’t see the flowers come  down, but you can see his reaction.

I don’t care how bad your team is, there’s never an excuse to ever throw stuff at coaches, players or anyone else on the field.

We live in a civilized society, and we can’t tolerate this nonsense. I said the same thing after Ole Miss traveled to Tennessee for a disaster of a situation, and I’m saying the same thing now.

If you’re throwing stuff at an NFL coach over a loss, then you’re a clown. It’s that simple. You’re an absolute clown, and deserve to be dealt with in the appropriate manner.

I don’t care if you lose by 100, you simply can’t be throwing stuff at people. This is America. We have rules in this country.

Be better, Eagles fans. Be much better.