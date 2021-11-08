Every NFL Star Who Has Appeared On The Manning Megacast Lost Their Next Game

It appears the Manning Megacast is cursed.

Peyton and Eli Manning have been doing a “Monday Night Football” megacast on ESPN2 this season and through six weeks, every single NFL star who made an appearance lost their next game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s right, folks. Not a single player to appear on the broadcast won their next game. As of right now, players who have appeared are 0-6.

The Manning Curse: Players are 0-6 after appearing on the ManningCast this season. — Kelce on Week 1, lost Week 2

— Russ on Week 1, lost Week 2

— Gronk on Week 2, lost Week 3

— Stafford on Week 3, lost Week 4

— Brady on Week 7, lost Week 8

— Josh Allen on Week 8, lost Week 9 pic.twitter.com/NLKxqsxXmG — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 7, 2021

There’s nothing like a great sports curse to get the blood pumping and fans interested! That’s a fact. Sports curses are one of the best parts of sports.

Whether it’s the Calvin Johnson curse with the Detroit Lions or the Curse of the Billy Goat with the Chicago Cubs, you don’t want to mess with curses.

Hell, the Madden curse is one of the most notable curses in all of sports and routinely gets talked about.

Josh Allen appeared on the ManningCast last week. The Manning Curse is real. https://t.co/3XfF94kF2a — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 7, 2021

Now, it looks like the Manning Megacast is also cursed. It’s hard to argue with the numbers. Six players have appeared and all six have lost their next game.

Josh Allen just lost to the Jaguars! If that’s not a sign of a curse, I don’t know what is.

Keep your heads on a swivel if you’re appearing on the Manning Megacast because it would appear that you’re going to be a marked man.