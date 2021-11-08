Editorial

Every NFL Star Who Has Appeared On The Manning Megacast Lost Their Next Game

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Former NFL player Peyton Manning and NY Giants, NFL player Eli Manning attend the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

(Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

It appears the Manning Megacast is cursed.

Peyton and Eli Manning have been doing a “Monday Night Football” megacast on ESPN2 this season and through six weeks, every single NFL star who made an appearance lost their next game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s right, folks. Not a single player to appear on the broadcast won their next game. As of right now, players who have appeared are 0-6.

There’s nothing like a great sports curse to get the blood pumping and fans interested! That’s a fact. Sports curses are one of the best parts of sports.

Whether it’s the Calvin Johnson curse with the Detroit Lions or the Curse of the Billy Goat with the Chicago Cubs, you don’t want to mess with curses.

Hell, the Madden curse is one of the most notable curses in all of sports and routinely gets talked about.

Now, it looks like the Manning Megacast is also cursed. It’s hard to argue with the numbers. Six players have appeared and all six have lost their next game.

Josh Allen just lost to the Jaguars! If that’s not a sign of a curse, I don’t know what is.

Keep your heads on a swivel if you’re appearing on the Manning Megacast because it would appear that you’re going to be a marked man.