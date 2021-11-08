Gus Malzahn Fractured His Tibia During The UCF/Tulane Game

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn suffered an injury Saturday against Tulane.

According to Jason Beede, Malzahn revealed to the media Monday that he has to be on crutches for about six weeks after fracturing his tibia during the 14-10 victory over the Green Wave. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a photo of Malzahn on his crutches in Beede’s tweet below.

#UCF head coach Gus Malzahn says he has a fractured tibia and he’ll be using crutches for about 6 weeks due to a knee injury suffered during the Tulane game. pic.twitter.com/HY2utJe52q — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) November 8, 2021

You know your coach is dedicated to the sport when he’s also getting injured during games. That’s a man dedicated to his craft.

That’s a man who isn’t afraid to put his body on the line in order to earn a win, and that’s exactly what the Knights did Saturday against the Green Wave.

#UCF can’t seem to shake off the injury bug this season. Head Coach Gus Malzahn said he has a fractured tibia and will on crutches for about 6 weeks due to a knee injury suffered during the Tulane game. #ucftwittermafia #KnightNationh pic.twitter.com/hA4HR5F739 — Drew Johnson (@RealNews102) November 8, 2021

The wildest thing about this is that there isn’t much info at all online about how Malzahn managed to fracture his tibia.

In fact, there’s pretty much none outside of the announcement that he got hurt. You almost have to wonder if he stepped wrong and it was a non-contact situation.

Otherwise, we’d know what happened, right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCF Football (@ucf.football)

Either way, I love the fact Malzahn is embracing adversity. That’s what football is all about!