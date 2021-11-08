US

Ivy League Schools Across The Nation Disturbed By Bomb Threats

Ivy League students were forced to evacuate campus buildings as multiple schools dealt with a bomb threats over the weekend.

Students from Yale, Cornell, Brown and Columbia University reported bomb threats and ordered students to vacate campus property, NBC News reported. Yale received threats Friday evening while Cornell, Brown and Columbia received threats Sunday afternoon.

Multiple buildings at Yale were evacuated and the downtown New Haven, Connecticut, area closed as officials investigated a bomb threat Friday.

New Haven police received a bomb threat to their non-emergency phone number at around 2:00 p.m. about multiple bombs being placed in several buildings, NBC Connecticut reported. (RELATED: Suspect Behind Capitol Hill Bomb Threat Surrenders To Police)

Cornell students were alerted Sunday afternoon to avoid central campus and evacuated campus buildings due to a bomb threat.

Late Sunday night, law enforcement concluded that officials did not find a credible threat to Cornell, The Ithaca Voice reported.

Brown University students in Providence, Rhode Island, were evacuated Sunday afternoon when a phone call led the university’s Department of Public Safety to temporarily close all buildings, WPRI12 reported. Brown University and Providence police officers found no credible threat nearly two hours after evacuations began.

Columbia University in New York City issued a “campus-wide emergency alert after receiving bomb threats at University buildings” Sunday afternoon. New York Police Department officers began patrolling campus grounds after the threats were made, according to NBC4.

Columbia tweeted that NYPD found the bomb threats made to the Ivy League school were deemed not credible.

Ivy League schools were not the only institutions who received a bomb threat over the weekend. Ohio University and Miami University, both in Ohio, evacuated campus facilities to investigate potential bomb threats, WLWT5 reported.

It remains unclear if the threats at all four Ivy League schools are connected, according to The Independent.