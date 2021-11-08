Ivy League Schools Across The Nation Disturbed By Bomb Threats

Ivy League students were forced to evacuate campus buildings as multiple schools dealt with a bomb threats over the weekend.

Students from Yale, Cornell, Brown and Columbia University reported bomb threats and ordered students to vacate campus property, NBC News reported. Yale received threats Friday evening while Cornell, Brown and Columbia received threats Sunday afternoon.

Multiple buildings at Yale were evacuated and the downtown New Haven, Connecticut, area closed as officials investigated a bomb threat Friday.

New Haven police received a bomb threat to their non-emergency phone number at around 2:00 p.m. about multiple bombs being placed in several buildings, NBC Connecticut reported. (RELATED: Suspect Behind Capitol Hill Bomb Threat Surrenders To Police)



There is a bomb threat at @Yale right now. Ten years ago, when I was at Harvard, when something like this happened, it was an undergraduate who wanted to avoid an exam! He was found within 24 hrs, and charged with a Federal crime. I really hope it’s not something like that. pic.twitter.com/wJTvZLIRo7 — Nicholas A. Christakis (@NAChristakis) November 5, 2021

Cornell students were alerted Sunday afternoon to avoid central campus and evacuated campus buildings due to a bomb threat.

CornellALERT: Ithaca Campus Law enforcement is on site and investigating campus bomb threat. Security perimeter is in place. Continue to avoid central campus. — Cornell University (@Cornell) November 7, 2021

Late Sunday night, law enforcement concluded that officials did not find a credible threat to Cornell, The Ithaca Voice reported.

Brown University students in Providence, Rhode Island, were evacuated Sunday afternoon when a phone call led the university’s Department of Public Safety to temporarily close all buildings, WPRI12 reported. Brown University and Providence police officers found no credible threat nearly two hours after evacuations began.

Columbia University in New York City issued a “campus-wide emergency alert after receiving bomb threats at University buildings” Sunday afternoon. New York Police Department officers began patrolling campus grounds after the threats were made, according to NBC4.

Columbia tweeted that NYPD found the bomb threats made to the Ivy League school were deemed not credible.

UPDATE: Following an investigation, today’s bomb threats were deemed not credible by the NYPD and the campus buildings have been cleared for reoccupancy. We thank those individuals affected for their patience and cooperation in evacuating. https://t.co/fCuNEO885p — Columbia University (@Columbia) November 7, 2021

Ivy League schools were not the only institutions who received a bomb threat over the weekend. Ohio University and Miami University, both in Ohio, evacuated campus facilities to investigate potential bomb threats, WLWT5 reported.

⚠️ Campus Update⚠️

Miami and Oxford PD are continuing to investigate the unsubstantiated bomb threat on the Western Campus. Miami is one of at least two universities in Ohio to receive a threat. Continue to avoid the affected area. For more info visit https://t.co/zzhV8meZQV — Miami University (@miamiuniversity) November 6, 2021

OHIO ALERT: OUPD has determined the source of today’s threat to be the same as several other false bomb threats recently made to other universities across the country. We do not believe a threat exists to the campus at this time. — Ohio University (@ohiou) November 6, 2021

It remains unclear if the threats at all four Ivy League schools are connected, according to The Independent.