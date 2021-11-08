John Harbaugh Gives The Game Ball To Faith After The Ravens Beat The Vikings

John Harbaugh had an interesting choice for player of the game after the Ravens beat the Vikings.

The Vikings and Ravens had a dog fight Sunday, and Baltimore was able to just barely edge it out to earn a win. The star of the game? Faith! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baltimore Ravens (@ravens)

“We gave the game ball to faith. To faith and favor. It’s going up in the locker room to faith. That’s the star of the game,” Harbaugh told the media after beating the Vikings 34-31.

You can watch his full comments below.

“We gave the game ball to faith… That’s the star of the game.” pic.twitter.com/vZXZE8loLN — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 7, 2021

I don’t know why, but I found these remarks from Harbaugh absolutely hilarious. He’s more or less saying they won the game by complete luck.

I don’t know if he’s conveying the message he thinks he is. At least, that’s my read on the situation.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the game ball goes to “faith.” — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 7, 2021

Imagine being Justin Tucker or some other player who thinks they deserve the game ball and then hearing it’s going to faith!

I’m not sure that’d go over well in the locker room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baltimore Ravens (@ravens)

If there’s one thing we know about the Harbaugh brothers it’s that they’re content machines, and this is just the latest reminder of that fact.