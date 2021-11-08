Gaige Grosskreutz Admits To Drawing Gun Before Getting Shot By Rittenhouse

A man who was allegedly shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse on the night of Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, testified Monday that he had drawn a gun moments before the incident occurred.

Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, the lone survivor of the shooting, told the jury while under cross examination that he was armed with a handgun and had drawn the weapon before being shot by Rittenhouse. The witness said that he believes in the Second Amendment, and admitted that though he had a permit for the handgun, it was expired at the time.

Defense attorneys claimed that Grosskreutz had lied to police in his initial statement of the night’s events by omitting the fact that he had a weapon. The 27 year old denied the defense’s assertion and blamed the discrepancy on pain medication as well as trauma.

“I believe in the Second Amendment,” Grosskreutz said. “I’m for people’s right to carry and bear arms. That night was no different than any other day. It’s keys, phone, wallet, gun.” (RELATED: Judge In Rittenhouse Trial Slams “Totally Bizarre” Media Coverage)

WATCH:

Rittenhouse is charged with reckless and intentional homicides in the killing of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and attempted homicide for wounding Grosskreutz.

Grosskreutz is currently suing the city of Kenosha for $10 million for allegedly colluding with local militias to disrupt Black Lives Matter protestors, a fact also brought up during the cross examination. While he did not concede that the case was entirely dependent on the outcome of the Rittenhouse case, he did admit to leaving out the fact that he was carrying a weapon in his initial Notice of Claim to the city.

