83-Year-Old Man Becomes Oldest To Finish Appalachian Trail

An 83-year-old Alabama man became the oldest hiker to complete the Appalachian Trail when he finished the trek Sunday in Massachusetts.

M.J. “Sunny” Eberhart, known as “Nimblewill Nomad” on the trail, hiked the trail in sections to deal with the weather, according to The Associated Press.

“You’ve got to have an incredible resolve to do this.” M.J. “Sunny” Eberhart, 83, known by the trail name “Nimblewill Nomad,” has trekked into the record books as the oldest hiker to complete the Appalachian Trail. https://t.co/l7DwrM1Dfv

— The Associated Press (@AP) November 7, 2021

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy confirmed Eberhart is the oldest to finish the entire trail, the outlet reported.

Eberhart added hundreds of extra miles to the 2,193-mile trail after starting at his home in Flagg Mountain, Alabama, in February, reported the AP. (RELATED: Virginia Brewery Offers $20k A Year For Gig Hiking And Drinking Beer)

Eberhart started hiking the Appalachian Trail in a search for peace after a divorce and other family issues, according to the AP.

“You can seek peace. That doesn’t mean that you’re going to find it. I persevered to the point that the good Lord looked down on me and said you’re forgiven, you can be at peace,” Eberhart said while on the trail, AP reported.

While on the trail, Eberhart had the chance to meet Harvey Sutton, a 5-year-old who completed the Appalachian Trail in August. Sutton “impressed the dickens out of me,” Eberhart said, according to AP.

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.