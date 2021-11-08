‘Reign Of Terror’: Megyn Kelly Slams De Blasio, Says He’ll Soon Have To Dream ‘About Muzzling Children’ From His Couch

Megyn Kelly slammed Democrat New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio over his reported comments to continue keeping children masked and said his “reign of terror is almost” over.

“Thankfully his reign of terror is almost done so he will have to settle for dreaming about muzzling children while he sits by himself on his couch,” the former Fox News host tweeted Monday to her millions of followers. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Says She Left ‘Son’s School’ After Boys Were Asked Weekly If They’re ‘Still Sure’ They Were Boys)

Thankfully his reign of terror is almost done so he will have to settle for dreaming about muzzling children while he sits by himself on his couch. https://t.co/WRW07L8AWM — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 9, 2021

The host of the Sirius XM “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast post included a tweet about reportedly de Blasio’s comments Monday about keeping kids masked until the “COVID era” ends.

NYC Mayor de Blasio just said on tv kids should be masked until the “Covid era” ends and that child masks can’t come off in schools until we are doing much better and “sustain it for a period of time”. It seemed he actually rehearsed this and thinks it’s a great answer… — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) November 9, 2021

“NYC Mayor de Blasio just said on TV kids should be masked until the ‘Covid era’ ends and that child masks can’t come off in schools until we are doing much better and ‘sustain it for a period of time,'” art dealer, Eli Klein, tweeted. “It seemed he actually rehearsed this and thinks it’s a great answer…” (RELATED: ‘Dragged’: Meghan McCain Blasts ‘Every Single Person In Biden Administration’ Over Fall Of Kabul)

The former co-host of “The View,” Meghan McCain, recently called out de Blasio over his plans to run for governor of the state and said he’ll “burn” the “entire state to the ground.”

Not only will he go down in history as the man who almost single handedly destroyed New York City – now he wants to burn the entire state to the ground! This man is the worst politician in the country and the idea he should be governor is a sick, twisted joke – you clown!! https://t.co/U325GI4Bk8 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 2, 2021

“Not only will he go [de Blasio] down in history as the man who almost single handedly destroyed New York City – now he wants to burn the entire state to the ground!” McCain tweeted to her hundreds of thousands of followers.

“This man is the worst politician in the country and the idea he should be governor is a sick, twisted joke – you clown!!” she added.

The mayor’s stance on vaccine mandates has resulted in thousands of front line workers being off the job. As the Rolling Stone magazine previously noted, during the mayor’s tenure since 2014, he’s reportedly failed to address inequity in areas such as education, housing, criminal justice and homelessness.