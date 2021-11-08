Melania Wows In Long-Sleeve Floor-Length Black Dress At Award Ceremony

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she posted pictures of her stepping out in a gorgeous black dress at an awards ceremony held at the Mar-A-Lago club in Florida.

The former first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, floor-length dress with a feather trim along the sleeves as she took the stage during the Log Cabin GOP gala in photos she posted on social media Monday.

“Thank you @LogCabinGOP, Liberty Education Forum, @RichardGrenell for a wonderful evening dedicated to celebrating our Nation’s valued principals of equality & diversity for all,” the former FLOTUS tweeted.

Thank you @LogCabinGOP, Liberty Education Forum, @RichardGrenell for a wonderful evening dedicated to celebrating our Nation’s valued principals of equality & diversity for all. It was an honor to receive this year’s Spirit of Lincoln Award. pic.twitter.com/fvtI7nKiPC — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) November 8, 2021

“It was an honor to receive this year’s Spirit of Lincoln Award,” she added. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

Several other photos and clips have surfaced on social media from the evening’s celebration that showed Melania completed the terrific look with her hair pulled up and black high heels. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

.@LogCabinGOP awarded First Lady @MELANIATRUMP the Spirit of Lincoln Award for her gallant & passionate support of LGBT Conservatives. Melania continues to champion for more inclusion in the @GOP since leaving the White House. Melania’s support is historic & we thank her! pic.twitter.com/EXhPFKnTRk — Log Cabin Republicans of Greater Boston (@LogCabinGB) November 7, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melania Trump (@elegant_melania)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melania Trump (@elegant_melania)

During her acceptance speech, the former first lady talked about Abraham Lincoln’s story and said it’s her belief “every individual and their experiences are what makes the fabric of our Nation so strong and beautiful.”

“It is inspiring and reassuring to know that in this country, our futures are not predetermined, and we all have the power to leave a unique mark on the story of America—no matter our backgrounds,” she added.

The former FLOTUS often wowed throughout the years during Donald Trump’s presidency. Take a look back at some of these unforgettable looks.