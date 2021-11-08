Michigan vs. Penn State is the best college football game of week 11.

Saturday in Happy Valley, the Nittany Lions and Wolverines will meet at noon EST on ABC, and I've deemed it the best matchup of the day.

Now, there are games happening with better rankings involved, but this game is the most important because of the stakes.

If Michigan wants to keep any chance they might have left of making the playoff, they have to beat Penn State.

A loss Saturday to the Nittany Lions will more or less guarantee that Michigan’s season is effectively over when it comes to playing in the playoff.

With a win Saturday, Michigan could still potentially find a way to make the Big Ten title game with a win over Ohio State.

I know we’re putting the cart in front of the horse a bit here, but it’s true. With a win over PSU and eventually OSU, the dreams of the postseason are alive.

A loss Saturday and Michigan’s hopes are gone forever.

