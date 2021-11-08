NYT Art Critic Spends 800 Words Trying To Find A Polite Way To Say Hunter Biden’s Art Sucks

A New York Times art critic spent 800 words in what appeared to be an attempt to find a polite way to say that Hunter Biden’s art sucks.

In a recent piece titled “Hunter Biden: Emotionally Honest, Generically Smooth,” art critic Jason Farago describes President Joe Biden‘s son as an “emerging artist” whose latest work, which appears at Georges Georges Bergès Gallery in SoHo, New York, is more than just an “amateur’s dabbling.” However, Farago argues, rather subtly, that Hunter’s art wouldn’t make an “M.F.A student feel jealous,” and that “public esteem” for the pieces might not amount to much. (RELATED: Here’s What We’ve Found Digging Through Hunter Biden’s Alleged Laptop)

Hunter Biden’s art exhibit in SoHo draws few visitors https://t.co/RxBOZMu5vV pic.twitter.com/8IJ85CJOoH — New York Post (@nypost) October 30, 2021

“Mr. Biden, though not trained as a painter, has been making art since childhood, and I can say that the show is more substantial than an amateur’s dabbling,” the art critic wrote, noting it wasn’t the “sort of exhibition that would make a current M.F.A. student feel jealous or unsophisticated by comparison.”

“They have the generic smoothness of the art you might see in a posh hotel room, or the end papers of a first edition,” he added of some of the paintings. “Certainly they display a command of the fluid medium that reflects a seriousness of purpose, even if you forget them days or minutes later.”

In one of Hunter’s pieces, Farago said that a “bald figure” portrait contained “scrawled” quotes in “gold paint marker” of the pre-Socratic philosopher Parmenides. He noted that it wasn’t the only piece that contained the marker and mentioned one with “quite a few snakes.”

Farago explained that the “snakes may have some personal significance” but that its “symbology may also, more than anything, just suggest being a dude.”

Farago closed out the piece by noting how the first son’s work brought to mind former Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, Karen Pence, who used her time in office to promote “art therapy for the traumatized and the recovering.”

“On one point, at least, Mrs. Pence and Mr. Biden would surely agree: Painting and drawing can do wonders for a person’s self-esteem and self-worth,” the critic wrote. “As for public esteem, that may be another matter.”

In October, the New York Post reported that five of Hunter’s print pieces of artwork that went up for sale in Los Angeles reportedly sold for $75,000 each. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: NY Post’s ‘Smoking Gun’ Hunter Biden Email 100% Authentic, Forensic Analysis Concludes)