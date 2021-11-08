Mother Arrested, Allegedly Hid Baby’s Body Inside Wall At Home

A Pennsylvania mother was arrested Thursday for allegedly hiding her baby’s body inside the walls of her home, according to WPXI.

Kylie Wilt admitted to the Washington County District Attorney’s office that she cut a hole in the drywall and placed her child’s body in a crate, reported WPXI. She then allegedly covered the crate with blankets and placed the crate in the wall.

Mother admits to hiding baby’s body inside wall of home in Washington County, police say https://t.co/j6S2H29DfS — WPXI (@WPXI) November 5, 2021

“There was discoloration, different color of paint obviously it looked like drywall was cut out and a section was replaced in a bedroom,” Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh reportedly said.

Wilt allegedly covered the hole and painted over it.

One of Wilt’s neighbors said she used to hear the baby cry every night, reported WPXI. Suddenly, there was no crying one night, and shortly after, the family moved out overnight.

Child and Youth Services (CYS) visited the home to determine where the one-year-old was Thursday, WPXI reported. Wilt allegedly first told CYS he was in North Carolina.

Wilt allegedly changed her story and told police her baby died at their old home in February from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), according to WPXI. (RELATED: ‘I’m Sorry I Had To Do It Like This’: Mother Indicted In Murder Of 7-Year-Old Son, Dumped His Body Behind A Bush)

Wilt has been charged with concealing the death of a child and abuse of a corpse, reported WPXI.