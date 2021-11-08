Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Being Serial Killer Behind Six Murders

Missouri police arrested a man Friday suspected of being a serial killer responsible for six murders.

25-year-old Perez Reed got off a bus in Independence, Missouri, where he was arrested while in possession of an alleged murder weapon and a pair of shoes consistent with evidence found at several crime scenes, KSDK reported. (RELATED: Suspected Serial Killer Who Allegedly Went On ‘Vicious’ Crime Spree Charged With 41 Felonies)

Multiple police sources tell the I-Team a 25-year-old man is responsible for four connected homicides in the St. Louis area and two in Kansas City, Kansas https://t.co/StF50E3jAw — Christine Byers (@ChristineDByers) November 8, 2021

Prosecutors claim Reed shot a man multiple times in the chest Sept. 12 in St. Louis County. The man survived but now suffers from a permanent disability, according to KSDK.

Sixteen-year-old Marnay Haynes was shot and killed in St. Louis County on Glen Owen Drive the next day.

Police discovered 24-year-old Casey Ross dead on the scene on Mullanphy Street three days later.

Forty-year-old Lester Robinson was found dead on Barbados Lane in Ferguson on Sept. 26 when ShotSpotter alerted police to the scene. ShotSpotter detects gunfire through audio and sends police to the location.

Reed became a suspect after Kansas City police contacted St. Louis police for two murders that took place in separate apartments in the same building in October, according to KSDK.

The bodies of Damon Irvin and Rau’Daja Fairrow were found on Nov. 1-2 inside a high rise apartment building in Kansas City. Police believed that both had been dead for several days before they were discovered.

An additional body was discovered in the apartment building, that of 66-year-old Roy Wright, but he was ruled to have died of natural causes, according to KSHB-TV.

Police said Reed allegedly used the same gun at all of the shootings, according to KSDK.

The police connected Reed’s cellphone to an Amtrak ticket he purchased for a train heading back to St. Louis. FBI followed him onto the train, according to the outlet.

After police discovered that he was in possession of the alleged murder weapon and shoes linked to the crime scenes, he was arrested on a federal charge of bringing firearms over state lines with the intent to commit a felony, which could carry a prison sentence of 10 years, KSDK reported.