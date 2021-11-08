REPORT: Joey McGuire Will Be The Next Football Coach At Texas Tech

Joey McGuire is expected to be the next football coach at Texas Tech.

According to Carlos Silva Jr., the Baylor assistant is expected to be the new head coach of the Red Raiders after Matt Wells was fired. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Texas Tech is expected to name Baylor assistant Joey McGuire as the next head coach, three sources told A-J Media on Sunday Help from @AJ_DonWilliams https://t.co/y29PYrsD0l#WreckEm — Carlos Silva Jr. (@cmsilvajr) November 8, 2021

Honestly, I don’t know much at all about McGuire, other than he’s on Dave Aranda’s staff at Baylor, and they’re having a hell of a season.

Apparently, the Red Raiders see something in him that they want to make him the next coach of the Red Raiders.

Jeff Traylor signing an extension didn’t change a thing…why? Because the guy I think should be Tech’s next football coach is still available. Joey McGuire is a program builder, Texas HS coaches love him, he believes in Texas Tech and would get this thing turned around #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/ZOGeodiqZN — Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) November 1, 2021

What I do know for sure is that Texas Tech is in too good of a situation to be a bad team. Texas is loaded with great football recruits, and there’s simply no excuse for their team to not be competitive.

Even in the watered down Big 12 that is coming, Texas Tech should always be competitive given its location.

Sources: Baylor assistant coach Joey McGuire will be announced as the next coach at Texas Tech later today. His Texas ties and ability to recruit the state stood out to the Tech brass. Lubbock Avalanche Journal reported first. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 8, 2021

Joey McGuire is still in Waco and preparing to take the Texas Tech job later today. Worth noting that Baylor plays Tech in three weeks and there’s significant recruiting overlap between the schools. McGuire expected to start immediately w/an eye toward early Signing Day. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 8, 2021

I guess we’ll have to see whether or not McGuire can be the guy to get the job done, but fans are desperate for someone to lead them and find some winning ways.