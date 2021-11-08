Editorial

REPORT: Joey McGuire Will Be The Next Football Coach At Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Quarterback Henry Colombi #3 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders passes the ball during the first half of the college football game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Jones AT&amp;T Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Joey McGuire is expected to be the next football coach at Texas Tech.

According to Carlos Silva Jr., the Baylor assistant is expected to be the new head coach of the Red Raiders after Matt Wells was fired. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Honestly, I don’t know much at all about McGuire, other than he’s on Dave Aranda’s staff at Baylor, and they’re having a hell of a season.

Apparently, the Red Raiders see something in him that they want to make him the next coach of the Red Raiders.

What I do know for sure is that Texas Tech is in too good of a situation to be a bad team. Texas is loaded with great football recruits, and there’s simply no excuse for their team to not be competitive.

Even in the watered down Big 12 that is coming, Texas Tech should always be competitive given its location.

I guess we’ll have to see whether or not McGuire can be the guy to get the job done, but fans are desperate for someone to lead them and find some winning ways.