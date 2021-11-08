REVIEW: ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Is An Incredibly Fun Time

“Only Murders in the Building” is a great show.

My girlfriend convinced me to give the Hulu show with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez a shot, and it hasn’t disappointed through the first four episodes. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The plot is relatively simple. Three people living in an upscale New York building are true crime podcast junkies, and when a person is found dead in their building, they team up to start their own podcast to uncover the truth.

Not overly difficult to understand, right?

Well, not everything is as it appears! Let’s just say even podcast hosts might have secrets they’re intent on covering up.

The younger generation might not be aware that Martin and Short are both outstanding comedy actors. They’re legendary when it comes to humor, but they’re also both from a very different era.

On the other side of the coin, older people probably have no idea who Selena Gomez is or why she’s so famous.

So, combining all three in an unstoppable trio brings all generations together and provides for a lot of laughs.

So, if you’re looking for a fun show to watch, I suggest you give “Only Murders in the Building” a shot on Hulu. Trust me when I say you won’t regret it.