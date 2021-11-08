Editorial

Robby Anderson Gets Caught On Video Ripping Into Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1457446716374913026)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Carolina Panthers receiver Robby Anderson was not happy with Sam Darnold during a 24-6 Sunday loss to the Patriots.

In a video tweeted by @NFL_DovKleiman, the talented receiver was yelling at his quarterback as the team was getting boat raced by New England. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can give it a watch below.

It seemed like the Darnold era with the Panthers had so much hope and optimism when the season started. People had high expectations for the former Jets starter.

Well, the Panthers are now 4-5 and Darnold is getting chewed out by his own teammates on the sidelines. That’s a tough look!

It’s crazy that Darnold’s career has been such a train wreck for a guy third overall in 2018 coming out of USC. He was supposed to set the world on fire.

Instead, he’s already on his second team and it appears the sun is going down on him remaining the team’s starting quarterback.

Once you lose the offense as a QB, it’s over. I think it’s fair to say that’s where Darnold is at with Anderson.

We’ll see how much longer Darnold keeps his job, but I’m guessing a change could be coming very soon.